2002 Mustang GT Auto. Previous owner added a Dei 530T Module so the wiring is not orm from factory. I fixed the driver side power window and lock by re wiring everything back to stock. My problem is my passenger side is getting no power at all. Side Mirror and window do not work with any of the driver side or passenger side switches. I noticed there is a pink wire just dangling in the foot well on driver said. All fuses good. Any help would be appreciated