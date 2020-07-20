Powered by ford engine cover?

Hello, I just purchased a 2008 GT convertible from an 82 year old who was the first owner. It is mint with only 18000 miles.

When I opened the hood, I noticed that the Powered by Ford engine cover with the chrome pony was missing.

Did all Mustangs come with this engine cover, or was it a dealer installed option?

I have the original window sticker and it does not mention any engine dressup package.

Was the engine cover added at the dealer?

Thanks,
Matt.
 

This was only installed at the factory on the 2010 GT if I'm not mistaken. It was an accessory on 2005-2009.

(It's been about four years since I worked a Ford dealership parts counter though, so I could be remembering incorrectly. I know my 2010 GT had it and my 2009 did not.)
 
Ok, thanks. That is what I assumed, as I have seen some cars with the cover and some without. I was just curious. I have since ordered one from Summit.
 
