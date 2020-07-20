Hello, I just purchased a 2008 GT convertible from an 82 year old who was the first owner. It is mint with only 18000 miles.



When I opened the hood, I noticed that the Powered by Ford engine cover with the chrome pony was missing.



Did all Mustangs come with this engine cover, or was it a dealer installed option?



I have the original window sticker and it does not mention any engine dressup package.



Was the engine cover added at the dealer?



Thanks,

Matt.