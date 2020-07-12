Powersteering Pump replacement gone wrong

So here's what happened. I bought a new (re manufactured) power steering pump for my 87 mustang, because there was a bit a clanking noise at idle and a rattling noise at high rpm. I then noticed the shaft of the pump seemed loose where there was a lot of play back and fourth. Before even putting the new pump on i noticed it had the same play with the pulley, which made me a little concerned but figured maybe that's normal. Once the install was complete i started up the car, and it was making a racket and whining like a baby. I then shut the car off and decided to flush the fluid since the new unit had red fluid in it and i was already previously using clear fluid. I flushed my fluid a month ago where i capped off where the return line goes to and put the return line in a pan and turn the wheels till the fluid is clean and took me like maybe 30 minutes, no problems. But this new pump was uncooperative and didn't seem to want to drain and took for ever and out of frustration i turned the car on and it made it clear quick. I then re filled the reservoir and turned the car on still pretty bad and then it seemed to quiet down a bit. So i decided i would drive the car home thinking I probably got sold a bad pump. Not more than 2 miles down the road i lost all power steering and then it came back and decided to pull off the road to see what was going on. There was metal shaving in the reservoir and was low so I filled it back up and drove another 3 miles back home and by that time the pump was steaming and looked to be bone dry. What do think happened, was I sold a bad part, what did I do wrong, feel free to criticize me I just want my car to be fixed right. Also since there was metal shaving in the system is steering rack toast or can i possibly flush the system out with new fluid