Powersteering Pump replacement gone wrong

5

520Fox

New Member
Mar 29, 2020
5
0
1
22
yuma, az
So here's what happened. I bought a new (re manufactured) power steering pump for my 87 mustang, because there was a bit a clanking noise at idle and a rattling noise at high rpm. I then noticed the shaft of the pump seemed loose where there was a lot of play back and fourth. Before even putting the new pump on i noticed it had the same play with the pulley, which made me a little concerned but figured maybe that's normal. Once the install was complete i started up the car, and it was making a racket and whining like a baby. I then shut the car off and decided to flush the fluid since the new unit had red fluid in it and i was already previously using clear fluid. I flushed my fluid a month ago where i capped off where the return line goes to and put the return line in a pan and turn the wheels till the fluid is clean and took me like maybe 30 minutes, no problems. But this new pump was uncooperative and didn't seem to want to drain and took for ever and out of frustration i turned the car on and it made it clear quick. I then re filled the reservoir and turned the car on still pretty bad and then it seemed to quiet down a bit. So i decided i would drive the car home thinking I probably got sold a bad pump. Not more than 2 miles down the road i lost all power steering and then it came back and decided to pull off the road to see what was going on. There was metal shaving in the reservoir and was low so I filled it back up and drove another 3 miles back home and by that time the pump was steaming and looked to be bone dry. What do think happened, was I sold a bad part, what did I do wrong, feel free to criticize me I just want my car to be fixed right. Also since there was metal shaving in the system is steering rack toast or can i possibly flush the system out with new fluid
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Powersteering pump replacement? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
MAC'n89Blckstng Powersteering Pump Replacement. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
G a/c and powersteering pump 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Powersteering pump squeel 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
5spd GT I need a good powersteering pump...suggestions? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
X Powersteering pump kit? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
X Powersteering pump? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
P No power steering or brakes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Rapedape2019 2008 GT powersteering 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
R 2000 Mustang Power Steering Leak? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
A Powersteering Rack Upgrade Questions! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Powersteering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
GroverDill Powersteering 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 82
G UPR POWERSTEERING RELOCATION BRACKET? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
6 Loose steering powersteering Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
68dustin 68 mustang powersteering bracket help!!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
MyBloodRunsBlue powersteering fix SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
D Powersteering Delete, Keep A/C? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
V 1972 powersteering question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Yobi1Kanobi No PowerSteering with AC got any pics???? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
AP1995V6 Powersteering Leak 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Edster More Powersteering questions. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
K Powersteering delete? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
dlaul01 Powersteering Pressure Switch 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
5.0TailPipeHump Changing powersteering fluid Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
dlaul01 Attacking the powersteering 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R Need Help with powersteering! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
T need powersteering bracket for 91' 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M powersteering disaster 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
S new powersteering Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
K Deleating powersteering and A/C questions 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
D Powersteering drop bracket install? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
D Headers and powersteering drop bracket Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
6 64 1/2 POWERSTEERING PROBLEMS Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
6 64 1/2 powersteering control arm problems Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
bryanrevans powersteering fluid or atf ????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
S donor cars for 69 powersteering? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
X Powersteering help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
X flushing the powersteering fluids? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
X v6 powersteering? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
351wcoupe Powersteering.....Yes/No?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
S Hello new Mustang owner here The Welcome Wagon 1
A Exhaust Advice on vacuum and smog pump. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
K Trying to figure out how the "valley heater hose" connects to the back of the water pump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Secondary Air pump issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
mikestang63 Water pump? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
R Fox SMOG Air Pump Valve Lines - Where to purchase? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
C 87 Convertible pump and cylinder replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
H How to know what year Fuel Pump to buy? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
A Fox Oul pump to crankshaft clearance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom