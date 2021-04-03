7991LXnSHO
First question, on a 91 5.0 LX, does six speakers mean it came with the premium sound option?
If so, is it likely they bypassed the stock amp when the po put in a pioneer deck? Is the factory amp of much use with a decent aftermarket deck?
Will that amp be in the way when I switch around climate controls and the stereo?
