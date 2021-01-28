Preparing to Sell my 1993 coupe... what’s it worth?

I have had my 1993 coupe since 2003. It has 86k original miles. Original 5 speed transmission. Bottom end is stock with AFR heads, Elderbrock intake, Motorsport supercharger, 42lb injectors, 70mm TB, mass air meter has been matched to all components configuration. Anderson Power Pipe, long tube 1 3/4” long tubes with “x” pipe. Fresh paint in 2004 with Cervini RR hood. Chrome Cobra R style wheels. Has aftermarket control arms in the rear. Very clean and in need of a good new home. Trying to get a gauge on an asking price. Any info will help. Thanks so much