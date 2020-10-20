157 tooth RAM flywheel bolted on to my 351w. The flywheel seems to have two sets of bolt holes. One set seems to sit into the flywheel. The other holes are more flush. My ARP bolts seem to fit nicely in the recesses holes but not so much on the flush ones. While putting on a Mcloed clutch the flush holes lined up and not the recessed ones. So, I went with the holes that lined up but didn't seem to fit as well. Got everything snuggled up but when I hit the bolts with my torque wrench then seemed to do the aluminum spin. Without wanting to fully strip out the holes I left it as is.....maybe 12-15 lbs.



Ughhhhhh.....what next? Recap and try new bolts, helicoil, just dump the flywheel and get a new one or am I ok? Not near the 30 lbs recommended.



So not the thing I want to F with as the motor is supposed to go into the car this weekend.



Anyone know what I am talking about with the two sets of holes? And what is the advice out there.



Thanks