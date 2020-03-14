A year ago, 13 months to be exact I sent my coupe rear quarter windows out to be refinished by a "company", and I later learned it's just a guy working out of his shop which appears to be at his house. I had seen some of the guys work (on the net), it looked pretty good. I sent him the set from my coupe (the better glass of the two sets I had), paid $130 just in shipping plus the price I paid him upfront for the service, and put my spare set in my coupe while I waited. There was an understanding that it might take a couple of months, and I was fine with that. I watched him do updates on facebook of all the windows that were "almost done" and I would message and ask about mine. Always the same, "hope to have everything done by (the end of whatever month I had happened to ask the question)". Well, here we are now 13+ months later, and now I am not getting any response from the guy for the last couple of weeks. His website is now down and his phone appears to be disconnected as it just fast busy signal when you call. I sent a message and said basically "if you are reading this message, please just send my windows back. You can keep my money. I will even PAY the shipping". Still nothing. Not feeling too good about ever seeing my windows again.Chris