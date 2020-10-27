Fox Price Check on 1990 5.0 Convertible

Been working on this 1990 Mustang GT Convertible since i got it in 2018, just looking to see what the general price of this car could go for nowadays being nearly completely restored and all. Any opinions on possible price i could sell for would be appreciated!

Thank y'all,

General Info:
1990 Mustang GT 5.0L (25th Anniversary, yes not official by Fords standard but it is and came with the dash logo.)
168,000 Mileage on original motor, still runs like a dream though and never has left me stranded.
Oxford White Exterior, Opal Grey or other Interior
Manual T-5 original transmission
17" Pony R (4 Lug) Wheels,
Nearly perfect exterior, minus front bumper replacement and restoration due to previous owner putting it into a ditch and having the frame pulled.
Nearly perfect interior minus 1 or 2 pieces needing to be repainted due to sun damage.

Additions/Replacements:
Brand New convertible top and frame (frame was the most difficult find as no companies manufacture these anymore)
Front bumper, foglights, headlights, foglight rail and clutch fan have been replaced due to previous owners accident.
New spark plugs, Cold Air Intake, other general maintenances (Diff flush, trans flush, oil changes regularly)

Current Issues (Will be done soon):
Vibration at high speed (70+ mph), most likely due to disbalanced driveshaft as the driveshaft seal is currently leaking and may also have to replace driveshaft yoke.
Alignment for wheels (possibly due to frame pull but not sure.)

I've attached photos just to put this into perspective.
 

EDITS:

Both Front Rotors and Rear Drums have been completely rebuilt and replaced as well.
No overheating at any points, also not issues with loss of power.
 
