Has anyone noticed lately that the price on these cars seems to be going up? I was just looking on ebay for 94-98 Mustangs, and I was shocked to see how much more they are going for now than just a year ago. There is a 98 convertible GT with 180,000 miles, peeling paint, worn interior, and 18 bids have it up to $8100! I know the Fox body cars have really shot up in value, now I guess it's time for the SN's.