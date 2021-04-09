Price of 1991 Foxbody

LRS-9345A 87-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP LRS-53480K E3ZZ-7653480 83-93 MUSTANG LRS-50600A 83-93 MUSTANG HYDRAULIC CYLIND LRS-53300K 83-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP LRS-53300A 83-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP LRS-53390A 83-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE HOSE RP-12320 ROYAL PURPLE MAX ATF AUTO TRAN LRS-19542A 80-04 MUSTANG POWER TRUNK AND ACC-9093QT-BLK 90-93 MUSTANG ACC QUARTER TRIM LRS-60230HDWB 1990-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE SE N803749S32-6 FOZZ-7660230-F METAL RETAINING LRS-24150A E7ZZ-6124150 1987-93 MUSTA LRS-2733K 79-93 MUSTANG 5.0L REPLACEMENT LRS-23704AB 87-93 MUSTANG DOOR PANEL SOUND LRS-23704AA 87-93 MUSTANG DOOR PANEL MOIST

okay, Here's my BIG question - I was looking for a 2012 Boss302 but purchased a 1991 Ford Mustang Convertible LX 5.0 with 91k miles. I purchased it to learn and figured it would be fun to restore it. All original, no rust. I have spent about 5k on it already and most of this was cosmetic stuff! There is another 7k that needs to be spent on it which will be a new paint job (4k), new carpet (200), sets, door panel (600), and convertible top (300). Plus rims and tires 2,000. So over all I would have spent about 15k on the car, Most of the parts have been purchased from Junk yards, LMR, American Muscle, CJpony.This is an example of some of the stuff I have purchased for the car - We all know that some parts are not cheap and are becoming harder and harder to find.