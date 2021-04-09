Price of 1991 Foxbody

okay, Here's my BIG question - I was looking for a 2012 Boss302 but purchased a 1991 Ford Mustang Convertible LX 5.0 with 91k miles. I purchased it to learn and figured it would be fun to restore it. All original, no rust. I have spent about 5k on it already and most of this was cosmetic stuff! There is another 7k that needs to be spent on it which will be a new paint job (4k), new carpet (200), sets, door panel (600), and convertible top (300). Plus rims and tires 2,000. So over all I would have spent about 15k on the car, Most of the parts have been purchased from Junk yards, LMR, American Muscle, CJpony.

How much do you guys think the car will be worth? I know I won't get what I spent on it. I've added a picture of the car.

This is an example of some of the stuff I have purchased for the car - We all know that some parts are not cheap and are becoming harder and harder to find.



LRS-9345A87-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP
LRS-53480KE3ZZ-7653480 83-93 MUSTANG
LRS-50600A83-93 MUSTANG HYDRAULIC CYLIND
LRS-53300K83-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP
LRS-53300A83-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP
LRS-53390A83-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE HOSE
RP-12320ROYAL PURPLE MAX ATF AUTO TRAN
LRS-19542A80-04 MUSTANG POWER TRUNK AND
ACC-9093QT-BLK90-93 MUSTANG ACC QUARTER TRIM
LRS-60230HDWB1990-93 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE SE
N803749S32-6FOZZ-7660230-F METAL RETAINING
LRS-24150AE7ZZ-6124150 1987-93 MUSTA
LRS-2733K79-93 MUSTANG 5.0L REPLACEMENT
LRS-23704AB87-93 MUSTANG DOOR PANEL SOUND
LRS-23704AA87-93 MUSTANG DOOR PANEL MOIST
 

  • my Project.jpg
    my Project.jpg
    85.8 KB · Views: 0

