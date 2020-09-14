Gone in 60
Hi all,
I sold my Mustang a few years ago, but have a few parts in the garage that I'd like to pass on.
Up first is a Pro 5.0 Shifter for '03-'04 Cobra or aftermarket T-56 Tremec.
New, never used. Includes shifter and two shift levers, do not have a shift ball for it. Includes mounting screws
$140 plus shipping to CONUS
Local pickup available in Orange County, CA
Thank you!
