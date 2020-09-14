Hi all,



I sold my Mustang a few years ago, but have a few parts in the garage that I'd like to pass on.

Up first is a Pro 5.0 Shifter for '03-'04 Cobra or aftermarket T-56 Tremec.

New, never used. Includes shifter and two shift levers, do not have a shift ball for it. Includes mounting screws



$140 plus shipping to CONUS



Local pickup available in Orange County, CA



Thank you!