For Sale Pro 5.0 Shifter for '03-'04 Cobra or T-56

G

Gone in 60

New Member
Sep 6, 2020
1
0
1
52
Southern California
Hi all,

I sold my Mustang a few years ago, but have a few parts in the garage that I'd like to pass on.
Up first is a Pro 5.0 Shifter for '03-'04 Cobra or aftermarket T-56 Tremec.
New, never used. Includes shifter and two shift levers, do not have a shift ball for it. Includes mounting screws

$140 plus shipping to CONUS

Local pickup available in Orange County, CA

Thank you!
 

