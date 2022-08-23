PRO M EFI HELP!

I have an 87 5.0 that I purchased a 449ci Windsor (351) that has a PRO M EFI system with coil on cylinder option and MAF.

Im having trouble tying Pro M system into my 87 ,since it came out of a 91. Pro M sells harness to you for your year as a plug and play.

They are not very helpful with tech support and keep telling me to buy a new harness from them if im not capable of making the one I have work.

Engine has a capless distributor that is just used as a trigger. Im so close to making it run . I believe the trigger output from distributor is the key. Distributor has red,black, blue wires.Blue being trigger out ? PIP? Pro M wont give me a wiring diagram for their computer and I dont know where to conect this wire. Factory engine harness is removed. I get spark and fuel, MAF is connected, as well as TPS etc.........PLEASE HELP ME!!!