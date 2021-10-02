Problem With TAD/TAB Solenoids Codes 81/82. PLEASE HELP.

So I have codes 81 and 82 and it is a problem with the TAD/TAB solenoids from what I understand. I jut purchased new ones and cleared the codes ran the car and they came back. What else could this be and how can i troubleshoot this? I found another article that mentions testing the voltage at the red wire i did that and it is 12v like it should be so im kind of at a loss. I do not know a lot about this system so please dumb it down like youre talking to a kid i wont be offended it will be beneficial to me Thanks.