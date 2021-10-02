Problem With TAD/TAB Solenoids Codes 81/82. PLEASE HELP.

So I have codes 81 and 82 and it is a problem with the TAD/TAB solenoids from what I understand. I jut purchased new ones and cleared the codes ran the car and they came back. What else could this be and how can i troubleshoot this? I found another article that mentions testing the voltage at the red wire i did that and it is 12v like it should be so im kind of at a loss. I do not know a lot about this system so please dumb it down like youre talking to a kid i wont be offended it will be beneficial to me Thanks.
 

What are the actual codes you are getting?

Are they plumbed correctly in terms of the vac lines connected to the two valves coming off the air pump? Are they connected to the correct valves and do they work so that the ECU is detecting a change via the o2 sensors?
 
This is on my 87 BTW not my 91.. I am getting Codes 81 O - Air Management 2 (AM2) circuit failure and 82 O - Air Management 1 (AM1) circuit failure

All the vacuum lines that i can see are connected correctly. 2 yellow lines to the TAB and 2 yellow lines to the TAD i traced them back and are plugged in.

im sorry how do i tell if its connected to the valves? also how do i see if the ECU is detecting the changes?

I do not have CATS by the way but i do have 02s
 
