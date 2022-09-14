Hi all! I’ve been doing a lot of searching and was sent here by Jrichker. I have an 89 lx 5.0 5 speed. Only mod is flowmaster cat back. I have been chasing and banging my head for a year now. Car runs bad a lot but every once in a while runs ok. Always takes a lot of turning over to get it to start. Once I turn it over enough to get it somewhat warm it’ll die. It’ll keep dying until I give it some gas and feather it a lot. When it gets really warm it will run decent… until I changed the distributor after getting a code for PIP. It ran about the same after the new distributor then wouldn’t fire after a while. I found that manipulating the distributor and tapping on the tfi or moving wires seemed to work.. so I replaced it under warranty. Fast forward to yesterday. Now it misses a lot and won’t run good at all. I’ve also changed plugs, wires, 2 computers, act and ect, maf, fuel pump, fuel filter, tps, and maybe some other stuff I can’t remember. I’m really getting to the point of giving up but I don’t want to. Any help would be greatly appreciated.