Professional Product Typhoon Intake Manifold

travishalogod
New Member
-
- Oct 7, 2019
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 32
Hey Guys,
I am havin a NIGHTMARE with my f***ing car. I had the manifold break and i didn't want to install another plastic one so i bought this one. Now i am popping codes P0171 and P0174, lean system. Yes, i know there are sensor possibilities, injector issues, and what not, but before i jump down that rabbit hole, is it possible that this aftermarket manifold is making the computer read a lean mixture? i know it has more volume in it and pushes more air through the system, so my gut is telling me it is the damn manifold itself. Please let me know, soon.
I am havin a NIGHTMARE with my f***ing car. I had the manifold break and i didn't want to install another plastic one so i bought this one. Now i am popping codes P0171 and P0174, lean system. Yes, i know there are sensor possibilities, injector issues, and what not, but before i jump down that rabbit hole, is it possible that this aftermarket manifold is making the computer read a lean mixture? i know it has more volume in it and pushes more air through the system, so my gut is telling me it is the damn manifold itself. Please let me know, soon.