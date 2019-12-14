Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Score...and bust!

Finally getting around to posting some intro pictures for my next project car. The Calypso Cash Pit (CCP) 'vert is about as far as I want to take it so on to the next one. I'll probably sell the 'vert this coming spring and roll the proceeds into this project.

I've been wanting a hatchback for some time now but they're getting harder and harder to find (as you all know), especially unmolested. Add to that finding one that met the price I could afford that met the criteria I wanted and you start hearing the Mission Impossible theme song in your head! Specifically, I wanted a reasonably all original, straight and rust free as possible, '91-'93 LX hatch, oxford white exterior, gray tweed sport interior, 5.0, 5 speed. I like the GT rear spoiler and planned on swapping one when I did whatever paint/bodywork was needed. Yep, mighty tall order there!

This past spring, roughly March/April, I ran across an ad on Craigslist. Yeah I know, nobody does CL anymore, they use Facebook Marketplace. Well, I don't have FB, never had, and never plan to! Anyhow, I find an oxford white '92 LX hatch that ticks off almost every box on my wish list with one exception..trans. It was an AOD car but unbelievably also had the GT spoiler swap already on it! The motor and drive train were all original with not so much as a cold air kit on it. The asking price was almost unbelievable! Because I'm sure someone will ask, no, I won't say how much, but just say it was under $3000.

After clearing a MAJOR hurtle (that's right, permission from the boss lady), I tried contacting the seller over the next several days with no response. Then..poof! The ad was pulled. No not a scam, the car was sold that quick. At the beginning of Sept. I ran across another ad. The car sure looked REALLY familiar. The price was a little higher, but not a crazy increase. My best friend called me that night and asked if I'd seen it. I told him I had and said the car sure looked like the one from the Spring. He agreed it was indeed the same car, different pics. I immediately contacted the seller and got a reply. It was still available and he was indeed the person who'd beaten me to it! I made arrangements, I had cash in my pocket, an empty car trailer and was on my way a few days later. He'd bought it because the original price was low and he lived near it. After reflection during the summer, he decided he already had too many projects and would just flip it. I bought it literally on my birthday! Sure, the seller made a few hundred over what he bought it for, but I don't begrudge the man a little profit. The fact I knew the original asking price when he bought it AND that it was my birthday helped drop his asking price down. That allowed me to have the car AND still have a few hundred left in my pocket!

I plan on leaving the interior relatively stock. I want a Dakota Digital dash and a cup holder console but that's about it. Exterior mods are pretty much done, e.g. the GT wing and I already have a new 2" cowl steel hood for it. Most of the mods will be a T5 swap, mild engine mods (heads,cam, intake, headers), 2 1/2" exhaust, 4 wheel disks with 5 lug conversion, 3.55 gears and a little suspension work (lowered, CC plates, torque box reinforce, MAYBE subframe connectors) , 18" wheels and tires. New paint, smoothed engine bay and wire tuck are about it.

Through this past year I've followed a lot of the great posts here that have dealt with the mods I want to do. The knowledge and recommendations that have been passed along on here have already helped me with putting together shopping lists so I can plan/budget accordingly. Can anyone guess what my Christmas list will be mainly comprised of this year?! LOL With some cash already set aside and (hopefully) a nice Christmas bonus it'll be a good start. If/when I do sell the 'vert it'll be a good injection of cash which should cover the project cost nicely.

Hopefully I can post progress stuff a little more frequently than I was able to do with the 'vert, we'll see though. I'd love to have it done for next year's Foxtoberfest but I'm not holding my breath. I had the same plans for the vert the year I bought it. I went, it stayed home that year! I have MUCH less bodywork than I did on the vert. That was what really slowed down the vert build. So without further adieu here's where I'm starting....

Since the car is awaiting a garage cleanup/reorganizing before I start it's still on the trailer and hard to get decent pics. Below are some the seller took.

Img_0321a.jpg


Img_0322a.jpg


I did a full inventory when I got the car home and have about 98% of all of the pieces that are taken off of the car. The quarter windows are nearly perfect! Most of the body work is also already done. The chrome ponys won't stay and will be off when I have the 5 lug conversion done.

There you have it! I'm sure it's now understandable why I decided on the project name of "2nd Chance Pony". Thanks to everyone on here sharing your knowledge and experience!
 
Sorry if the title change deceived anyone, it wasn't intentional. Building hasn't begun..yet, but the buying has. My shift hours and work days changed this month so it's really been screwing with my project time. I can't (actually won't!), start any disassembly until my garage is straightened back out. It's a nightmare after doing the 'vert and stuff is everywhere. It takes me 20 minutes to do a 5 minute job...15 minutes trying to find stuff!

With that said, a game plan has been formulated for the project and collecting the parts has now begun. After much discussion with my close gearhead friends, I decided to start the brake/suspension upgrades first. The wallet came open and I started shelling out to collect the necessary parts for this phase. While I have bought a few non-brake/suspension parts here and there, it was because of availability and they were usually on sale (rear trim panels, weatherstrip kit, power mirrors). Most of the money so far was spent on "higher" ticket price brake/suspension parts. I sprung for 13" drilled/slotted front rotors; 11.6" drilled/slotted rears, powder coated dual piston PBR calipers for the front and the appropriate powder coated single piston rears. The cost wasn't a huge difference over quality brand solid rotors and (non-powder coated) calipers and they look so much nicer. For anyone contemplating doing this keep in mind, the calipers don't hurt the wallet too bad, it's when you throw in core charges on top with no core returns. Yes, rotors and calipers are Power Stop, and yes I got them from Rock Auto (in case anyone was wondering). I also got in Fox width/SN95 flange 5 lug Moser axles and a Ford Performance 3.73 gear and install set. They came from LMR and honestly, the prices were pretty competitive with anyone else carrying the exact same. They were out of the necessary North Race Car caliper brackets so I'm just waiting for the restock.

I have a full list on a spreadsheet that I compiled based on TOOLOW91's great research and swap info provided to another person doing a 5 lug/disc swap. (Thank you sir, it was invaluable and a time saver!). I crossed everything over to the specific brand, quantity needed, source and price and put it on the spreadsheet. Now I just go down the list and cross things off as I order and stockpile. It also keeps a running tab on how much more I need to spend (no, not what I already spent. I really don't want to know that!). I do all of my projects this way so I don't get all motivated, start tearing into things and then have to stop because I'm waiting on something or have to order something I overlooked. I can just dig in and roll with it! The necessary lines, brake cables, spindles, etc will be next up on the hit list. The plan right now is to pull the whole rear assembly. Clean and paint it. Install the gear set, axles, and the complete rear disc brake setup. I can then address any worn suspension pieces and install the torque box supports. After that, put it back in and cross that off of the list. I can then address any suspension/body issues for fitting the intended rims (18x9/18x10), BEFORE I start body work for painting.

The new parts pile is beginning to grow and it's been like a second Christmas this week...and I like it! I'll try to throw a few pictures on tomorrow. New parts sure are pretty!:)
 
When you have the conversion done? You aren’t doing that yourself?
 
Here's a few pics of some of the new pretty pieces:

IMG_0405a.jpg


Due to being side specific, both the rotors and calipers are sold in sets only, L & R fronts, L&R rears. The powder coating on the calipers is nice with good coverage. The rotors appear to have a zinc finish on them. Sorry it's not easy to see. I didn't want to unseal the bags yet.

IMG_0406.jpg


Obviously the new ring & pinion, but the other box is the full bearing install kit. In addition to containing all of the seals, shims, carrier and pinion bearings, it also has new axle bearings and seals. It also contains a new pinion nut and crush sleeve. The reason I mention this is that visible in the ring pinion package is also a new pinion nut and crush sleeve .

I bring this up due to the numerous times I've seen folks recommending to "just use the old crush sleeve and nut". I'm not trying to stir up any old debates but, if you are buying a Ford Performance R&P set, you get new stuff in the same box! If you have a quality install set, same deal (no matter who the install set is from). If you aren't using any kind of install kit, you're rolling the dice and just asking for trouble anyhow. Yes, getting the sleeve to crush AND hitting the proper preload is a PITA, especially if you have only done a few times (or never!). If you over torque it, It only takes a few more minutes to pull it back apart and try again with another new sleeve. If you're going to do something, take the time to do it properly!
 
Still collecting parts to do a 5 lug/disk swap. LMR got the North Race Car rear caliper brackets (for Cobra rotors) back in stock so I placed an order and received them this past week. Upside #1 they were doing a 7% off sale so I saved a few bucks. Upside #2 buying from them instead of NRC direct saves a few more bucks $167.39 (free shipping and 7% off) vs. $190 ($180+$10 shipping). Downside, NRC includes the necessary hardware and fittings for the brake hard lines. LMR includes the hardware but not the fittings. They do sell them separately for $6.99. I have no direct proof and don't want to sling accusations but it appears they remove the fittings from the kit when bought from them and then sell separately. If so, kinda cheesy IMHO.

Continuing on in getting the necessary parts I discovered a '95 Mustang listed in the current inventory of the local Pull A Part. Spindles...yeah!! I was fortunate they're open on Sundays because I work on Saturdays. The weather has also been cold, drizzling and crappy this past week. Yesterday morning it was sunny and beautiful. Gathered the tools, picked up my buddy and off we went.

While walking back to the row where the '95 Mustang was at we had to pass a row that contained a handful of Explorers. I said, "ehh what the hell let's see if there's anything interesting." There was one V8 equipped '95 model with the hood closed. You could see the "ghosts" of the V8 emblems on the fender. Initially we couldn't get the hood open, but the grill and radiator were gone. Shining a light through the opening I could just make out the front edge of the upper intake.....SCORE!!

The spindles took priority so the Explorer was relegated to 2nd. We walked a few rows up and then down the designated row to the Mustang. Pretty much everything was intact on the car except one thing (or should I say two?).....the spindles. Someone had beaten me to them...damn!! Back to the Explorer we go and struggled to get the hood open. Get it open we did though! After about an hour of wrenchin' we had our prize...an EGR style Explorer upper and lower intake AND throttle body. After paying the bill I was into it for $90 total (they charged separately for the upper and lower $32 each and $24 for the TB). Didn't get what I came for but I was happy none the less!

IMG_0407a.jpg
 
