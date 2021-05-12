Project 86 - A second life, maybe a third.

Hello all -

Quick intro on me - Been in the Mustang game for a long time and I'll likely be in it until I'm gone. Life happens but here are some of the Mustangs and Ford products I've owned over the years, all are gone except project 86.

1990 LX 5.0 Pewter I believe the color was. Automatic - Got smoked a lot by my 5-Speed buddies .... Not for long though LOL.
1993 GT converted to LX - NA but decently modded, all work done by me
2003 Mach1 - Had Cobra envy pretty bad. Little did I know the Mach1 was a beast in its own right.
2004 Cobra - Bit the bullet and bought it. Slight modded 475 RWHP
2012 Shelby - Co-owned with Dad. 715 to the wheels ... Sick
2019 Raptor - Daily Driver - Sold - Outta my mind with the cost
Project 86
There were others in between, but nothing worth noting

So I've been stalking here for a while now and it's time for me to contribute. I picked up my Stang from Oklahoma, I live in the North East. I say picked up but it was delivered as it wasn't road worthy at the time.

As with most things in life this all comes down to money. I know the right thing to do and how to do it, but not everything in this project will be replaced with new items. Saving everything I can which means I have a ton of work ahead of me.

The old owner literally had everything bypassed! Clutch safety switch, Inertia switch, Neutral safety. Dude had an on off switch to start it LOL. Needless to say it took me about a month of troubleshooting, testing, soldering, heat shrinking to get this guy out of my car. Any of you guys need help with wiring let me know, I think I know every wire in the car.

Here are some quick pics I put together for you guys. I will add more when they approve my uploads.

Ebay Pic

Ebay Pic


Ebay Pic

Ebay Pic


Wiring OMG

Wiring OMG


Random

Random


Random

Random


Interior

Interior


Engine is coming back from machine shop in a week or so. Went with a 347 stroker, Edelbrock Victor JR heads, CompCams and more to come on that.

Right now engine bay is almost ready for paint ... Ton of work there. This will be my first painting project, been researching and studying the crap out of the topic.
 
