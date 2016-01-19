Progress Thread Project: Buried Under A Mountain Of Snow Black Hole Money Pit.

srtthis

srtthis

the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
10 Year Member
Jul 3, 2009
4,941
1,481
184
Maryland
www.crazybobracing.com
ok so as most people know i picked up a set of 225 trick flow high ports done up by BES
well i had planned to put them on my stock 302 short block.

well thats was a bad idea
so i picked up a 351 block
then knowing its going to go pretty quick i picked up an S&W 10pt roll cage kit
while at the YB nats i picked up a UPR ARB from @Sharad for a killer deal
so here and there ive been picking up parts as ive been selling stuff from the 302

so after the race in novemeber where i pussied out and pulled a bunch of extra timing and chattered the tires i started pulling everything apart.

ive started welding up the strut towers and as you can see where the metal is stretched a lot its blowing holes in it. so i had to order a the stuff to start tig welding. and at that point i will start back on that.
ive stripped most of the interior out of the car need to get the rest of the harness out of it and start working on figuring out what wires do the brake lights tail lights head lights and parking lights.
next step is cutting the floors up to do thru the floor subframes and cut my full length ones off. as well as straightening out the factory frame rails.
then its off to have the cage put in along with the Team Z mini tubs and Afco coil overs

then its onto the motor
current plan is a 408 between 14-15:1 on E85 and a small shot
re using my C4 but with a new converter


list of stuff i need still
more money <<< shocker huh?
2828 intake
crank
rods
pistons
cam
carb
lifters
pushrods
crank trigger
lots and lot of wire!!!!
lots of AN lines and fittings

parts sitting around
9.5 deck roller block
highports
comp pro magnum rockers
trick flow girdle
hooker supercomp headers
MSD 7531
MSD distributor for a crank trigger
S&W cage
team Z mini tubs
big aluminum radiator
Afco single adjustables
motor plate
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: TOOLOW91, RangerJoe and A5literMan

  • Sponsors(?)


srtthis

srtthis

the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
10 Year Member
Jul 3, 2009
4,941
1,481
184
Maryland
www.crazybobracing.com
pretty much down to some flow masters
short block
GT40 heads
coil
and some random small :poo:

i will have a QA1 k member for sale with stock control arms for sale once the short block sells so i can order a UPR
 
A5literMan

A5literMan

At least it is lumpy...
5 Year Member
Jul 30, 2011
4,782
2,408
194
Illinois
Love the build plans! And I lol'd at the thread title. :D Now I have another thread I get to subscribe to. :nice:
Are you going to reuse the 8.8 with all the tricks? Or switching out to a 9"? What wheel/tire are you going with?
 
srtthis

srtthis

the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
10 Year Member
Jul 3, 2009
4,941
1,481
184
Maryland
www.crazybobracing.com
A5literMan said:
Love the build plans! And I lol'd at the thread title. :D Now I have another thread I get to subscribe to. :nice:
Are you going to reuse the 8.8 with all the tricks? Or switching out to a 9"? What wheel/tire are you going with?
Click to expand...
sticking with an 8.8 im prob going to have it narrowed so at that point ill put my spool axles and 8.8 pattern ends up for sale
 
  • Like
Reactions: A5literMan
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,534
1,239
214
Seaside, CA
Noobz347 said:
Too*
Click to expand...
Hope this is an inside joke, because you're wrong. I don't always correct people on grammar, but when I do, they're grammar nazis.

http://


http://
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: A5literMan and RangerJoe
Boosted92LX

Boosted92LX

It's only an inch or two. What's the big deal?
SN Certified Technician
Dec 19, 2010
6,064
4,473
214
FastDriver said:
Hope this is an inside joke, because you're wrong. I don't always correct people on grammar, but when I do, they're grammar nazis.

http://


http://
Click to expand...
No offense, but it's not a correction it you're incorrect. I'm going to paste this here. (Not hear)

Too:

Too also has two uses. First, as a synonym for "also":

Can I go too?

He went to France too

I think that’s Paul’s book too

Secondly, too means excessively when it precedes an adjective or adverb.

I’m too tired

He’s walking too quickly

I ate too much



Two uses. As you can tell...
I too have had insomnia since two...
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
11,874
12,820
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Boosted92LX said:
No offense, but it's not a correction it you're incorrect. I'm going to paste this here. (Not hear)

Too:

Too also has two uses. First, as a synonym for "also":

Can I go too?

He went to France too

I think that’s Paul’s book too

Secondly, too means excessively when it precedes an adjective or adverb.

I’m too tired

He’s walking too quickly

I ate too much



Two uses. As you can tell...
I too have had insomnia since two...
Click to expand...
Then you should get more sleep. In the above example, how the word was used serves as neither of the two examples you listed.

The winner here is @A5literMan , He used the word correctly.

Too would've been correct if he said:
" Now I have another thread I get to subscribe to too".
But that would've been a redundancy. He already implied the word also with the word another. So again, it was used right the first time.

G nazis. :nonono:
It's a good thing that there are people like me, who failed English in the 12 th grade to point that kind of stuff out so we can all understand each other:rolleyes:.

Actually, it's @Noobz347 fault for all the confusion. He's correcting a completely different guy than the one that decided it was him being corrected. He's like that. Pops into a thread about 50 replies after the fact (or in this case, the thread title) and makes some obscure comment, then like a ninja, disappears.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: a91what, tannerc91gt, FastDriver and 1 other person
A5literMan

A5literMan

At least it is lumpy...
5 Year Member
Jul 30, 2011
4,782
2,408
194
Illinois
:sleep:Well I'll be able to sleep better tonight. I thought I was right when I posted. Then I thought I was incorrect. Darn noobz....:crazy:
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,534
1,239
214
Seaside, CA
madmike1157 said:
Then you should get more sleep. In the above example, how the word was used serves as neither of the two examples you listed.

The winner here is @A5literMan , He used the word correctly.

Too would've been correct if he said:
" Now I have another thread I get to subscribe to too".
But that would've been a redundancy. He already implied the word also with the word another. So again, it was used right the first time.

G nazis. :nonono:
It's a good thing that there are people like me, who failed English in the 12 th grade to point that kind of stuff out so we can all understand each other:rolleyes:.

Actually, it's @Noobz347 fault for all the confusion. He's correcting a completely different guy than the one that decided it was him being corrected. He's like that. Pops into a thread about 50 replies after the fact (or in this case, the thread title) and makes some obscure comment, then like a ninja, disappears.
Click to expand...
OOOHHH... He was correcting the title of the thread. Now I get it. I, too, thought that he was correcting A5LiterMan. Well, I'm still the Grammar-Nazi-Nazi. Noobz, leave people alone! Why don't you just be sneaky and correct the thread titles like I used to? Now, I'm at work and have 2 things to go to, too. Later!
 
Last edited:
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,322
9,728
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
FastDriver said:
Hope this is an inside joke, because you're wrong. I don't always correct people on grammar, but when I do, they're grammar nazis.

http://


http://
Click to expand...

I Have No Good Name For This Other Than Im Spending To Much Money

Noobz347 said:
Too*
Click to expand...

I hate it when I have to explain the joke. :(


:doh:
 
Boosted92LX

Boosted92LX

It's only an inch or two. What's the big deal?
SN Certified Technician
Dec 19, 2010
6,064
4,473
214
Noobz347 said:
I Have No Good Name For This Other Than Im Spending To Much Money




I hate it when I have to explain the joke. :(


:doh:
Click to expand...
I got it, even if @madmike1157 didn't understand my post. *sings in nanny nanny boo boo* i waaas riiight i waaas riiiight!:D
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
11,874
12,820
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Boosted92LX said:
I got it, even if @madmike1157 didn't understand my post. *sings in nanny nanny boo boo* i waaas riiight i waaas riiiight!:D
Click to expand...
No you weren't, no you weren't.

Who were you talking about when you made your statement?

The thread title?
Wrong word usage.

5LM's use of the word?
Correct usage.


**wait. Now I get it. You knew noobz was correcting the thread title too..........

You were dinking fast driver for missing the intended correctee.

Never mind.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
JKWilson61 Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
wicked93gs Offbeat project: 1966 Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
M I need help with my 351w project's ventalation Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
D Electrical Please help! 71 Mustang project - LED Highlights Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S Advice on my project. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
Similar threads
Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony
Offbeat project: 1966 Coupe
I need help with my 351w project's ventalation
Electrical Please help! 71 Mustang project - LED Highlights
Advice on my project.
Top Bottom