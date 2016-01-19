srtthis
the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
Jul 3, 2009
4,941
1,481
184
ok so as most people know i picked up a set of 225 trick flow high ports done up by BES
well i had planned to put them on my stock 302 short block.
well thats was a bad idea
so i picked up a 351 block
then knowing its going to go pretty quick i picked up an S&W 10pt roll cage kit
while at the YB nats i picked up a UPR ARB from @Sharad for a killer deal
so here and there ive been picking up parts as ive been selling stuff from the 302
so after the race in novemeber where i pussied out and pulled a bunch of extra timing and chattered the tires i started pulling everything apart.
ive started welding up the strut towers and as you can see where the metal is stretched a lot its blowing holes in it. so i had to order a the stuff to start tig welding. and at that point i will start back on that.
ive stripped most of the interior out of the car need to get the rest of the harness out of it and start working on figuring out what wires do the brake lights tail lights head lights and parking lights.
next step is cutting the floors up to do thru the floor subframes and cut my full length ones off. as well as straightening out the factory frame rails.
then its off to have the cage put in along with the Team Z mini tubs and Afco coil overs
then its onto the motor
current plan is a 408 between 14-15:1 on E85 and a small shot
re using my C4 but with a new converter
list of stuff i need still
more money <<< shocker huh?
2828 intake
crank
rods
pistons
cam
carb
lifters
pushrods
crank trigger
lots and lot of wire!!!!
lots of AN lines and fittings
parts sitting around
9.5 deck roller block
highports
comp pro magnum rockers
trick flow girdle
hooker supercomp headers
MSD 7531
MSD distributor for a crank trigger
S&W cage
team Z mini tubs
big aluminum radiator
Afco single adjustables
motor plate
