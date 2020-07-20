[Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue

So I've been working on a project car of mine which is a 1986 GT 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang. The car has sat for a very long time (~10 years) but within those 10 years, a few things have been changed and I managed to get it to start. It sat again for about a year, maybe two, before I finally decided to tackle this project head-on. Went to start the car and absolutely nothing. I replaced the starter and it sprang back to life (with some trouble) but the car then had a bad overheating issue. FINALLY, after putting basically an entirely new cooling system in the car (thermostat, water pump, hoses, clutch fan, and radiator) the car NO LONGER OVERHEATS!!!!!



I'm still having trouble starting the car though. First and foremost, the car cranks and will sound like it turns on but when I let go of the ignition it dies immediately. Sometimes it will actually die (read 0 RPM) and then start up on its own with like a 1-3 second delay. Otherwise, it will only start if I pump the throttle, sometimes I have to almost floor the throttle to get it to start (RPM will hit 5000 when it starts). I have also noticed when doing maintenance that the more I start the car, the easier it is to start; furthermore, when I do get it to start the car idles perfectly fine and can even drive. I tested the car battery the other day when the car was off and it read 12.1 Volts. I still managed to get it to start and took it on a good drive to test out the new cooling system. During the drive, the car kept randomly dying or would die when I would mess up switching gears. I kept driving and testing the battery voltage whenever the car would die and it kept getting lower and lower going from 11.7 down to 11.2. Eventually, when I got back to my neighborhood the car died completely and would no longer even crank.



One last weird thing that I've noticed that has happened to me so many times that I no longer think it is just coincidence is that when I do get the car to start, I'll get out of the car for whatever reason and it seems that the act of getting out of the car actually causes it to die. Like the rocking motion when I use my body's momentum to get out. I don't know if this has just been COMPLETE chance that the car happens to die the moment I try to get out multiple times or that there may be something to this.



I think I may have a bad alternator as my battery doesn't seem to be getting charged. I know for a fact that the battery was good as I just recently replaced it along with the starter and solenoid. The alternator is the only thing I haven't replaced yet. Does this seem like symptoms of a bad alternator?



My next plan of action is to get a new battery (still under warranty) and remove the alternator and get it load tested to see if it's still functioning correctly. Besides that, I'm also going to look at the wires and voltage regulator for any visible damage. Any tips/suggestions are appreciated!