Project Instavert

Hey guys, im sure alot of yall have already seen this project if you are on instagram but for those who haven't, here is whats going on. This car was an old project car of Latemodel Restorations that has been put on the back burner by more important projects. Seeing as it was sitting in the back since i started working here in 2011, i decided to buy it off them and save this Fox. It is a 1988 Convertible GT with tan interior and the stock 5.0 motor. Only mod was an SVE H pipe and flowmaster catback.

Mods So Far:
GT To LX Swap (In Progress)
Moser 5 Lug Axles w/ SN95 Flanges
SVE Rear Control Arms
SVE Lowering Springs
KYB Shocks
KYB Struts
SN95 Rear Disc Brakes
SN95 Spindles
SVE Cobra Brakes
Rovos Durban Wheels 18x9.5/18x10.5
New Convertible Top And Frame (Done Before I Bought It)

Will post more updates soon!


Before:



As Of Now:
 
Will they be available as a package with tires?

*edit - and will our forum discount be able to be applied?
 
Thanks for posting this here, not a big fan of major social media sites like FB, instatard, clitter etc.. Stangnet is as "social" as I get.

What's the goal for the build? Gotta love LMR!
 
What's your honest assessment of the SVE rear control arms as a consumer not a salesman.
 
Jmac installed them on my 04 before i took it to the road course. Drove 800 miles round trip and road raced for 2 days and they performed great. Used them at the drag strip and it was alot better than the factory arms. I was only lightly modded so i cannot attest to higher horsepower vehicles but the problem i see with most complaints is people using the wrong grease and the bushings will deteriorate if you use the wrong grease.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mikestang63
