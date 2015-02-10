Project Instavert

[email protected]
Late Model Restoration
- Nov 12, 2014
- 84
- 21
- 28
- 30
Hey guys, im sure alot of yall have already seen this project if you are on instagram but for those who haven't, here is whats going on. This car was an old project car of Latemodel Restorations that has been put on the back burner by more important projects. Seeing as it was sitting in the back since i started working here in 2011, i decided to buy it off them and save this Fox. It is a 1988 Convertible GT with tan interior and the stock 5.0 motor. Only mod was an SVE H pipe and flowmaster catback.
Mods So Far:
GT To LX Swap (In Progress)
Moser 5 Lug Axles w/ SN95 Flanges
SVE Rear Control Arms
SVE Lowering Springs
KYB Shocks
KYB Struts
SN95 Rear Disc Brakes
SN95 Spindles
SVE Cobra Brakes
Rovos Durban Wheels 18x9.5/18x10.5
New Convertible Top And Frame (Done Before I Bought It)
Will post more updates soon!
Before:
As Of Now:
Before:
As Of Now: