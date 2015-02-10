Project Instavert

Hey guys, im sure alot of yall have already seen this project if you are on instagram but for those who haven't, here is whats going on. This car was an old project car of Latemodel Restorations that has been put on the back burner by more important projects. Seeing as it was sitting in the back since i started working here in 2011, i decided to buy it off them and save this Fox. It is a 1988 Convertible GT with tan interior and the stock 5.0 motor. Only mod was an SVE H pipe and flowmaster catback.Mods So Far:GT To LX Swap (In Progress)Moser 5 Lug Axles w/ SN95 FlangesSVE Rear Control ArmsSVE Lowering SpringsKYB ShocksKYB StrutsSN95 Rear Disc BrakesSN95 SpindlesSVE Cobra BrakesRovos Durban Wheels 18x9.5/18x10.5New Convertible Top And Frame (Done Before I Bought It)Will post more updates soon!Before:As Of Now: