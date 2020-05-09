creepsandcrawls
Member
-
- Oct 22, 2019
-
- 11
-
- 8
-
- 13
-
- 48
Picked up a 2003 GT convert at the end of last fall with the intention of building a nice cruiser. It's my 2nd new edge but first ever convertible of any kind.
It's a single family owned 48,000 mile, no accident, 5spd GT. Has some flow masters, eibach springs and an aftermarket radio... rest is pretty well stock.
Car needs new tires, battery and a good overall cleaning
First drive home which was a short 20 min drive... it's been 10yrs since I've been in a new edge and it's such a different drive than my s197.
So got the car home and started ordering some small items:
Bilstein shocks
New PBR calipers, rotors and pads
Russell stainless lines
New OEM rear soft lines
17x9 Chrome 03 Cobra replicas
275/40R17 General G-Max RS tires running a square sertup
Maximum Motorsport HD LCA's
Whiteline UCA
Eibach sway bars
Steeda Triax
Redline quick lift hood struts
SVE mach 1 chin
Grille delete with the Pony
New plugs, air filter and fuel filter
Steeda strut tower brace
Rag Top roof cleaner/conditioner
There are a few other items that I'm looking at... but I want to keep this car close to stock and budget friendly
First day home
It's a single family owned 48,000 mile, no accident, 5spd GT. Has some flow masters, eibach springs and an aftermarket radio... rest is pretty well stock.
Car needs new tires, battery and a good overall cleaning
First drive home which was a short 20 min drive... it's been 10yrs since I've been in a new edge and it's such a different drive than my s197.
So got the car home and started ordering some small items:
Bilstein shocks
New PBR calipers, rotors and pads
Russell stainless lines
New OEM rear soft lines
17x9 Chrome 03 Cobra replicas
275/40R17 General G-Max RS tires running a square sertup
Maximum Motorsport HD LCA's
Whiteline UCA
Eibach sway bars
Steeda Triax
Redline quick lift hood struts
SVE mach 1 chin
Grille delete with the Pony
New plugs, air filter and fuel filter
Steeda strut tower brace
Rag Top roof cleaner/conditioner
There are a few other items that I'm looking at... but I want to keep this car close to stock and budget friendly
First day home
Last edited: