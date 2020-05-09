Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert

C

creepsandcrawls

Member
Oct 22, 2019
11
8
13
48
Canada
Picked up a 2003 GT convert at the end of last fall with the intention of building a nice cruiser. It's my 2nd new edge but first ever convertible of any kind.

It's a single family owned 48,000 mile, no accident, 5spd GT. Has some flow masters, eibach springs and an aftermarket radio... rest is pretty well stock.

Car needs new tires, battery and a good overall cleaning

First drive home which was a short 20 min drive... it's been 10yrs since I've been in a new edge and it's such a different drive than my s197.



So got the car home and started ordering some small items:
Bilstein shocks
New PBR calipers, rotors and pads
Russell stainless lines
New OEM rear soft lines
17x9 Chrome 03 Cobra replicas
275/40R17 General G-Max RS tires running a square sertup
Maximum Motorsport HD LCA's
Whiteline UCA
Eibach sway bars
Steeda Triax
Redline quick lift hood struts
SVE mach 1 chin
Grille delete with the Pony
New plugs, air filter and fuel filter
Steeda strut tower brace
Rag Top roof cleaner/conditioner

There are a few other items that I'm looking at... but I want to keep this car close to stock and budget friendly

First day home

9A74FC9A-350C-4D8F-A870-281EDBD17F63.jpeg


7EB43885-2545-4E9E-B89D-15C9F4A5D860.jpeg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
94GTLaserRC Tell All...The Low Down ON the New Project! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
FastDriver New Project: dumping the go-fast parts - help me build "Project low budget 12s" Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
BlueOvalStangGT Could this be the reason for my low compression??? Plus project update PICS!PICS!PICS 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
U My microsquirt project Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
mob Progress Thread Mob's Resto Project Thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
MrFoxNutCase Progress Thread Another notchback... 88 OE project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
M Progress Thread '96 Saleen S281 restoration project SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Progress Thread Just another 93 convertible project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
BP Builds Fox 1989 LX complete restoration - the long slow project car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
W Fox Body Autocross Project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
E Progress Thread 2002 V6 Project, Help? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Saberdemon Current project 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
billison Basket case or worthy project. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 28
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J My first microsquirt project Digital Self-tuning Forum 13
S 1989 Foxbody Project - For Sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Cheapskate207 Progress Thread The Northwoods Notch: My `90 Coupe Project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 41
BAD91LX My newest project 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
LILCBRA LILCBRA's 87 GT convertible project (and it's lack of actual progress!!) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
S SN95 Next project car - 1995 Cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
S For Sale 1970 Mustang Coupe Restomod Project for sale Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
JKWilson61 Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Scored...again! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
wicked93gs Offbeat project: 1966 Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
M I need help with my 351w project's ventalation Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
D Electrical Please help! 71 Mustang project - LED Highlights Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S Advice on my project. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
theYman My next project 66 fastback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
C New Member 1990 Notch Project 66,000 Miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
M New project car help - engine head bolt size? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
96pushrod Progress Thread Project Silver Fox - 3rd time’s a charm 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
MrFoxNutCase Progress Thread My notchback project part two 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
theYman Progress Thread 66 fastback project ohio 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
horse sence Paint and Body New project ,hood for 69 -70 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 109
1 1965 Mustang 5 bolt 289 C4 to Toploader conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Z New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
awing My project 95 Cobra The Welcome Wagon 4
Olivethefet Progress Thread Project Phoenix (Still deciding on a name) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 26
S New member, 1993 LX project car! The Welcome Wagon 3
JCBeaver JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project" 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 182
R 90 GT project Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Schnelly What next? 2008 GT Project 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 23
J 2002 Gt project help !!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
8 Little project I did 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
rademf64 Hello everyone thanks for letting me join the fun. Heres my 93 Caylpso LX project The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom