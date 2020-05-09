Picked up a 2003 GT convert at the end of last fall with the intention of building a nice cruiser. It's my 2nd new edge but first ever convertible of any kind.It's a single family owned 48,000 mile, no accident, 5spd GT. Has some flow masters, eibach springs and an aftermarket radio... rest is pretty well stock.Car needs new tires, battery and a good overall cleaningFirst drive home which was a short 20 min drive... it's been 10yrs since I've been in a new edge and it's such a different drive than my s197.So got the car home and started ordering some small items:Bilstein shocksNew PBR calipers, rotors and padsRussell stainless linesNew OEM rear soft lines17x9 Chrome 03 Cobra replicas275/40R17 General G-Max RS tires running a square sertupMaximum Motorsport HD LCA'sWhiteline UCAEibach sway barsSteeda TriaxRedline quick lift hood strutsSVE mach 1 chinGrille delete with the PonyNew plugs, air filter and fuel filterSteeda strut tower braceRag Top roof cleaner/conditionerThere are a few other items that I'm looking at... but I want to keep this car close to stock and budget friendlyFirst day home