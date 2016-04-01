whew, long evening but done with the subframes!took it out for a spin, it's amazing how much it quieted everything down... it's like going back to 60 tires, all the misc rattles and buzzes from the plastics are gone, bumps are firm yet smooth, i'll find out how it handles tomarrow...now im ready to start the next phase for the rear, the torque arm install! had to have the subframe connectors in before I could do it cuz it mounts to the connectors, so now it's time to change the rear end out to the 8.8 ive got sitting in the dark and change everything over to the torque arm setup... then suspension work is done, and it's time to start focusing on the motor swapthings to do left for that is tranny swap xmember, motor mounts, and the fuel return from front to back, that's gona be annoying to do.edit: btw jackstand welding SUCKS... don't do it if you don't have to ><