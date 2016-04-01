It's dark and cold now... sun has retired so here are pictures. (yes, that is the turd in the background, '86 8mpg 460 turd... 400.00 running and driving and working 4x4, kudo's for FB swapshop)
Scope of work: K-Member, Control arms, struts, Coilovers, rack n pinion
Info on NH: started with a bone stock '99 vert V6 for a good clean foundation, something that hadn't been hot-rodded or messed with
Nighthawk before work.
Best 70.00 ever, from harbor freight, I shop there a lot, watch what you get and don't expect precision but it'll hold up, just don't get anything with electronics... it's not so good
NH in the air, she's flying!
149,xxx pretty sure these are original BJ's... started noticing noise around a month ago, now I know why
penetrating oil, USE IT