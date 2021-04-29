Progress Thread Project PMOR: 97 Saleen S281 #19 build

Long time member of StangNet and many other forums over the years, but never really did build threads. Time to change that. I have been a long time Saleen fan and have collect parts for over the past 20 years. Starting in 2019 I decided it was time to find a project car, I wasn't looking for a mint car, I wanted something I could put my own twist on it but keeping the styling Saleen intended. Well in February an opportunity opened up to purchase a 97 S281 #19. This car was a project someone started a few years ago and wasn't really going anywhere. This car is at @95steedamustang (Kevin) shop in TN, I mean how lucky can someone get right, and he used to own it at one point. Kevin and myself will do periodic updates as the car progresses. Some of the photos I'll be sharing will be before I purchased the car, but shared to my by Kevin.

For now here are some photos of the condition before we started the build.

PMOR = Pull Me Over Red
IMG_4780.JPG

IMG_4180.JPG
IMG_5024.JPG
IMG_5057.JPG
 
