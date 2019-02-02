Project Resto - Supercharged 1992 LX 'Vert

Just making my introduction here. I've been browsing for better part of a month.



I am helping my father in law restore his 1992 LX. He is the original owner! And, it's only got about 21k miles. Unfortunately, it sat idle for about 10-15 years. It has a Vortech supercharger installed, and at the time that was done, a shop called Houston Turbo did all the work. Apparently it has over 400 hp to the rear wheels.



Amazingly enough it cranked and ran after sitting that long with the change of a new battery. Shortly after driving it around for a few days, the coolant system was overheating.



We got a new radiator, t stat, housing, hoses, and water pump installed. The worst part of it all was removing the rusted bolt on the T stat water neck. We had to drill it out, and re tap it. I am pretty sure it was fused with the block.



We got everything back together and now I'm bleeding the system. But the issue I'm running into now is burping the air out. I have a no spill funnel coming today. Our current observation was that it's not reaching operating temp. We were also only able to put in 1 gallon of our coolant, and maybe 75% of distilled water. Even after replacing everything we did , it's strange. We didn't get that much coolant out of the system either, but that I thought was okay because it may have come out when it over heated or who ever worked on it before hand didn't put enough in.



My worry is the fill point may not be the highest point in the system. So I'm gonna jack under the drive A arm. But I have my reservations on that since I have seen the issues with people's fenders getting out of whack with the test of the body. I need the no spill funnel so I can pour the coolant in, every time this thing heats up the coolant starts rising outside of the cap very quickly. And whenever I was testing a theory yesterday (holing the throttle at 2k rpm) the coolant was getting sucked down. So my theory is there is a massive air bubble in the system that will need some persuasion to come out.



Heater core seems to be getting hotter the more coolant i am able to put in. The inlet and outlet feels the same.



Anyway. I look forward to learning as much as I can here. This will probably be a spot where I purge alot of my thoughts and hope to get some feedback.



This car will definitely be a learning experience. I look forward to sharing my experience and thoughts with everyone here. I will try and get some pictures of the car whenever we get her dusted off.