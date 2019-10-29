Progress Thread Project Silver Fox - 3rd time’s a charm

So insurance is going to total out my 95 sn95, which is the 2nd sn95 I lost last year. After striking out twice, I decided to change things up.

I’ll be retaining the vehicle and parting out what I’m not using.

Yesterday I picked up a 91 lx over in Atlanta. The car has already had a few things done to it: built axle, subframes, good fuel system, line lock, etc. The car is pretty straight and has a clean interior for the age.

I intend on moving over my 347 as well as transmission from my 95 into the chassis, and I’m thinking of being a little weird and using my 95 harness as well since it’s in such good shape, even retaining the ccrm and everything. We’ll see about that though.

Here’s the ride:

87F87180-3B90-4865-A13E-A0DD64FD2285.jpeg

A7F641FD-5647-460C-9F84-9307DCBEB10C.jpeg

47DD4A81-276E-4885-BACC-D715ADBB4953.jpeg

187B0831-962D-45BD-A799-E14809376589.jpeg

371257D3-78B4-4F72-B8B6-A607A0AD2AA9.jpeg
 
EX-SSP, General karthief and Olivethefet

a91what said:
looks pretty darn clean, needs some carpet but looks like a nice ride. What did you score that one for?
Click to expand...
$4500

The paint is almost perfect, especially for the age. Underside is mint as well, overall I’m happy with it. First thing I’m going to try is a good shampoo on the carpet.

Going to be a good car to build.
 
Good car with no red interior . Your going to win big with your good parts . Drive carefully two cars is a little rough .
 
Potomus Pete said:
Good car with no red interior . Your going to win big with your good parts . Drive carefully two cars is a little rough .
Click to expand...
Eh driving carefully isn’t as much fun :D

I probably won’t drive this one as much as my sn95s. Save it for times I’m not driving to work

EX-SSP said:
Car is nice and the price was great! Your rear seat passengers might be a little uncomfortable though. That would be my designated MIL seat.
Click to expand...
Luckily I don’t have a MIL. Probably one of the reasons I can build these things lol.
 
  • Like
General karthief
Got the engine and trans out of the sn today. Tomorrow I’ll roll the notch in and get everything fitted
 
Got the crossmember for the trans all sorted out today. Had to do a little spotting and change a couple mounting holes around but it all worked good. The joys of putting a sn95 trans in a fox.

Also got the fan mounts welded to the fox radiator. Going to run the stock electric fan off the sn95
 

  • Like
Olivethefet, EX-SSP, General karthief and 1 other person
Man the headers were a chore to get clearance from the steering shaft. Had to do some beating with a bfh to get it to fit.
Also got the whole factory harness ripped out. That was a bitch. The Ron Francis harness is very nice though and will clear out a lot of clutter. Worth it imo. Also welded up some mounts on the for radiator to accept the sn95 fan. Going to splice in the pigtail you the megasquirt.
 

  • Like
90sickfox, EX-SSP and Olivethefet
I haven’t figured out what I’m going to run for intake piping. If anyone has a 4in power pope laying around, I’d love to pick it up.
 
Where at in Europe? It seemed to me that most American cars in Europe end up either in the Netherlands or the Scandinavian countries.
 
02 281 GT said:
Where at in Europe? It seemed to me that most American cars in Europe end up either in the Netherlands or the Scandinavian countries.
Click to expand...
They’re going over to Denmark. I have a friend over there who imports cars. We build em, he fronts the money for purchase and then we end up charging him for labor. We’ve got a 53 Cadillac coming up next with a 6.0 ls. It’s going to be an animal

9BACCEFD-B3B2-445A-8C2B-1546461D06C4.jpeg


The tunnel ram was his idea. Gotta say it’s grown on me as far as looks go. The coils are mounted on the frame behind the engine to give it more of a sbc look.
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Mustang5L5 and Olivethefet
I have a buddy that has one of these Super drag pack Boss Cougars...one of 5 for sale. Wish I could do what y'all are doing...well no I don't... I'd try to keep every last one of'em.

Screenshot_20191116-014245_Chrome.jpg
 
  • Like
Olivethefet
That’s a damn nice car. When I was over in Denmark I saw some nice cougars. Saw some nice Mercury Cougars too :D

It’s definitely bittersweet working on these. The 67 and 66 I really would’ve liked to keep. There’s a 65 f100 with a 3 on the floor and a 351w I may try and hold on to, it’s a really clean truck.
 
  • Like
EX-SSP and 90sickfox
