Project TIME WARP - Phase 1 - Suspension & Brakes

Hello everyone,



Starting a thread on the first phase of my project car. Project Time Warp is a early 1965, all blue, auto, V8. I bought this car about 6 years ago, drove it for a couple and had to park it because of suspension completely gone and didn't have time or money to do what I wanted. So here we are and I am currently replacing all of the suspension and brakes so I can drive it this summer.



Project Time Warp is a track inspired design and while it will be able to tear up the track it will not be a trailer queen or 100% track only car. I'm here to show what I'm doing to maybe inspire others and to get feedback if someone see's something I shouldn't be doing. I'll be posting pics over the next couple days of progress up to this point and as it goes moves forward.



I'm hoping to get it on the road here soon but a couple of my parts are on back order and the shops I use are extremely busy. Eventually this will be a complete tear down when I get the engine and drive train in, but for now I just need to drive it and do what I can on track days at Utah Motorsports Campus.