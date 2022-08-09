Project v6 What?!?!?!: 95 Saleen v6 Sport

Well, I've done a thing. I have been on the hunt for a 94-95 (mainly 95) Saleen v6 Sport for many years (2006). The reason I wanted a 95 was because in 1994 Saleen ended the project and less than 10 were made on the 1995 model year. Finding such a unicorn was not easy to say the least. In November of 2020 I finally tracked one down and it wasn't in the greatest shape, which meant it was perfect for me. After 21 months of negotiating, well lets be real, I gave a firm offer and every time they came back with a new offer I gave them my original firm offer and eventually we agreed to my firm offer :).

Let me present to you my 1995 Saleen v6 Sport! Thanks to @95steedamustang for grabbing this for me since he was closer than me. I think he now has squirrel syndrome with this car, because I keep getting pictures of stuff he keeps find on it (don't stop!).

