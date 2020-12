I'm very likely going to be running the comp XE282HR cam which has some aggressive lobes. I'll definitely be upgrading the springs. What spring fits these heads with around 160 seat psi and 440 open psi. I'd like to be able to use the same retainers, seals etc.. Also what lifters are you running if you're using a similar spec cam?Thanks in advance. This is going in my 331 build.