So around 9 months ago I put a new negative and positive batter cable set on as my old ones were garbage and sometimes my car wouldn’t even turn over. They completely fixed the issue but I’m wondering about the correct location for the negative ground. The first picture is where I just relocated it to (it’s where LMR shows putting it) and the second picture is where I’ve had it for 9 months.
921E310A-EF9C-4420-83AF-41D3CFE6F00A.jpeg

74392F53-582D-4703-A79B-2C68F2B883D7.jpeg

I did make sure that the new location was all bare and shiny metal before hand and cleaned it up really nice. Does anyone know which one is actually correct?
 

