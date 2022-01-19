I am looking for ideas on what is the best way to route my belt setup.Currently the manual tensioner is just okay, and can be a bit annoying because I've eaten up a few alternator bearings (thank you lifetime warranty). Also, when tensioning the system I'm not sure if it's too loose or too tight. I would like to put a tensioner in the mix that way I don't have to mess with the adjuster. Only thing is I want to keep it very clean.Here is my current setup: