Engine Proper Tensioner

I am looking for ideas on what is the best way to route my belt setup.

Currently the manual tensioner is just okay, and can be a bit annoying because I've eaten up a few alternator bearings (thank you lifetime warranty). Also, when tensioning the system I'm not sure if it's too loose or too tight. I would like to put a tensioner in the mix that way I don't have to mess with the adjuster. Only thing is I want to keep it very clean.

Here is my current setup:

Photo May 18, 2 08 26 PM.jpg
 

