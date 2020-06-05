Hi Everyone,
I know that the proper way to install new wheel studs is to remove the axle. But, what does that help with? Are you supposed to remove the abs ring? And if so how is that done? Trying to avoid grinding the side off the new studs but not sure if I can get the stator ring off and then back on properly.
thanks,
Daniel
