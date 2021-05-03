Proportioning valve leaking, of course.

My brake fluid has been leaking for a while now but has just recently got much worse. It used to be a slow leak and I had to fill up on fluid every 2 months or so, but 2 days ago I filled the fluid up and it is already completely empty after about 2 hours of driving. I looked for the leak and I found it was leaking out of the front of the proportioning valve where the nut is with the hole in it. It is leaking out of the center hole. Pretty much the same problem I am seeing on a ton of posts on these cars. Is there any recommendations to fixing this (even temporarily) without taking too much time or spending too much money?? This car is a daily driver and my only car so I really need to be able to drive without filling up fluid every other day. Would it be possible to fill the hole up with something or cover it up some how??