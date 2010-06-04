pros and cons 5.0 vs 4.6

Either one is a great motor.



The 5.0 has a way better return on power to dollars once you start doing heads/cam(s)/intake swaps.



Both are very reliable in stock form. It's pointless to try and figure out if the 5.0 or 4.6 will run longer, because chances are you will never exceed the life of either engine unless you senselessly beat the crap out of it every day.



5.0's will hold upwards of 500rwhp well tuned before the block becomes the weak point and splits.



The 2v 4.6 will hold 400-450rwhp well tuned depending on who you talk to before the pistons or rods become the weak point.



The modular block is FAR superior in strength to a regular 5.0 block. However, parts for a 4.6. are far more expensive. Two cams versus one, two timing chains, tensioners, etc. The stock GT crank is very stout, and Cobra cranks are supposedly good to 1,000rwhp or more. Won't find that in a 5.0 based engine.



5.0 parts are a dime a dozen, 4.6 parts are becoming more common, but not quite as easy to come by as 5.0 parts.



I would say they are about the same in terms of working on them. The shortblock of a 4.6 would be simpler to install than a 5.0 simply because there is no cam to put in the block. The top end of a 5.0 would be easier since the heads are smaller, lifters are in the shortblock, etc. as long as you understand how a pushrod motor works.



5.0 is way more compact of a motor, lighter as well. A 2v 4.6 is the size of some big block engines.



4.6 is much smoother running of an engine. Very refined. The 5.0 is a little rough around the edges but nothing bad.



Stock for stock, the best 5.0 put into a Mustang (say a 5.0 Cobra) will fall off in power before a PI 4.6 (99-04 GT).