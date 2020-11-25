PS catch can

TNT2v

TNT2v

Member
Sep 5, 2020
7
1
13
41
Rolling Prairie, indiana
Can you run the passenger side vent to a vented catch can or does it have to be sealed? I know it vents into the plenum but I’m not sure if venting it will effect the vacuum or how the car runs. Thought about dumping both valve covers into one catch can. Not sure if one will work for both or if one side needs to specifically vented or not vented. I’m about to make a power pipe and if I can delete lines or save welding in bungs any insight is appreciated. Thanks fellas
Stay fast
Stay safe
 

