PS catch can

Can you run the passenger side vent to a vented catch can or does it have to be sealed? I know it vents into the plenum but I’m not sure if venting it will effect the vacuum or how the car runs. Thought about dumping both valve covers into one catch can. Not sure if one will work for both or if one side needs to specifically vented or not vented. I’m about to make a power pipe and if I can delete lines or save welding in bungs any insight is appreciated. Thanks fellas

Stay fast

Stay safe