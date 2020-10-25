Pull the Trigger - What else to get?

Strike_Zero
New Member
-
- May 2, 2007
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
I pulled the trigger on a MicroSquirt with EEC-IV adapter harness for my JY, mishmash 302.
I'm currently working out the bugs using EEC-IV (it starts, it goes, it only revs past ~3500rpm without bogging out under light to medium throttle).
Should I get 2 WB O2 sensors or will one be sufficient? What other stuffs should I consider?
I'm currently working out the bugs using EEC-IV (it starts, it goes, it only revs past ~3500rpm without bogging out under light to medium throttle).
Should I get 2 WB O2 sensors or will one be sufficient? What other stuffs should I consider?