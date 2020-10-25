Pull the Trigger - What else to get?

S

Strike_Zero

New Member
May 2, 2007
1
0
1
I pulled the trigger on a MicroSquirt with EEC-IV adapter harness for my JY, mishmash 302.

I'm currently working out the bugs using EEC-IV (it starts, it goes, it only revs past ~3500rpm without bogging out under light to medium throttle).

Should I get 2 WB O2 sensors or will one be sufficient? What other stuffs should I consider?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
O
Explorer 302 With A9l And No Tune
Replies
14
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Overkill302YJ
O
S
Any Possible Guidance?
Replies
42
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Spedyr6
S
TeamCaffeineGT
  • Poll
5.4l Dohc Swap
Replies
27
Views
28K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TeamCaffeineGT
TeamCaffeineGT
Detroiit
  • Locked
Just Some Suggestion's For Foxes
Replies
7
Views
587
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom