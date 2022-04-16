Fox pulled the vac lines off the EGR and strut tower

mattys91gt

Feb 3, 2022
Plymouth Massachusetts
Im trying to figure out what goes where I thought I could delete the EGR since my smog system is gone I left the EGR plug on the strut tower hooked up and unplugged the bottom now I have no clue what goes where the car runs like crap untill u drive as you slow down the rpms stay high then drop very slow I did put electric tape around the throttle cable since the plastic cover was breaking was good or bad idea anyone got a color diagram I see the ones on the web but I'm not sure what some parts are it's me the noob if the right ppl see this lol
 

manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Sep 26, 2017
You are going to need to add the year and engine size. And possibly the calibration for someone to find you the correct VECI
I can't help easily but add that info and hope for the best
Your underhood sticker is gone?
 
Just saw you are 91 gt so that means 4.6?
Green EGR red intake vacuum the colors have been the same for ever if that helps
 
mattys91gt

Feb 3, 2022
Plymouth Massachusetts
manicmechanic007 said:
You are going to need to add the year and engine size. And possibly the calibration for someone to find you the correct VECI
I can't help easily but add that info and hope for the best
Your underhood sticker is gone?
Click to expand...
my bad 1991 ford mustang gt 5.0 ho and what sticker I have a few on the radiator support
manicmechanic007 said:
Just saw you are 91 gt so that means 4.6?
Green EGR red intake vacuum the colors have been the same for ever if that helps
Click to expand...
5.0 and I'll show you a picture it's all unplugged
 

  • 16500711422314063452532510947112.jpg
Rdub6

Rdub6

Dec 29, 2017
Long Island, NY
Smog and EGR are separate systems. Just because you delete smog, doesn’t mean you need to delete EGR.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Sep 26, 2017
The three valves you are looking at
I cannot remember the exact terminology but the 2 hooked together are tab and tab solenoids that run the thermactor
The other one is the egr solenoid or evp and regulates the egr valve
You have no veci to look at?
 
Stuff is pretty easy to look up at the library on Alldata
Is it a Cal car or 49 state?
I could try to find a vacuum diagram for a generic one next time I go ( your VECI would be specific for your calibration )
 
There is a way to order one using your vin I believe
I will check and see what I have here in the way of what you need because a truck or crown vic has about the same exact setup
 
I can't help using your vin but there sure may be parts guys on here that can
I can easily go to the library and post a pic but a day or two away
 
