Pulling the trigger on Holley terminator x.

Hello everyone,

I've been looking at the 5.0 specific kit 550-937F for a while.

My car is a basic HCI car with a 5 speed. As far as I know, it's never had a custom tune. Mods have been on the car for 15+ years.

My car also has a crane fireball hi-6 ignition box. I'm trying to decide if I should stay with the stock distributor or the dual sync distributor.

Looking for feedback and pointers from those who have installed them.

My car is currently in winter storage, so trying to do as much research as possible.

Thanks.
 

