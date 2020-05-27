Fix'n some vacuum problems on the Cobra Intake.

Background, bought a 95 cobra vert from another member with a massive vacuum leak, and other issues I 'll cover in my thread in gen talk but I have a question about the lines pertaining to the purge canister right now, replaced that vacuum line from the intake to the solenoid to the canister (I think I know why the stuck it inside the fenderwell, more on that later), line from tank is good, new line from intake/solenoid. There is two nipples that are T'd together then runs toward the front, down to and stops at the frame pointing towards the engine compartment.

Is this just a vent? It shows no sign of ever having a hose connected.