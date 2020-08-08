Pushing Through My Clutch- Transmission Decisions

Noobz347 said: Ok, it alive again....





I did not realize that Astro T5's were that much (these days or ever).



For the money, what's the down-side of the TKO? Click to expand...

All I know is that they can be notchy getting in gear...and I've seen a few that whine. That might be because of straight cut gears. Guys at the track used to always run them. It's the proven mustang transmission. The A5 is good too but dang the price is up there.The G Force t5 is about 3500 as well.I could sell my z spec t5 I've got sitting around to recoupe some money. I'd kinda hate to do that though.I just don't want to buy a clutch that'll be worthless when I upgrade the transmission.At this point I should order the Dart block so I can get stuff swapped over this winter.Modern Driveline sent me a quote for the whole t56 install kit. It was just under 6k