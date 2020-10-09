Drivetrain Pushrod not losing play (3.8 V6)

A

alayala

New Member
Oct 9, 2020
1
0
0
19
Laurelton, Queens
I bought this car with a real bad ticking sound. Then my motor blew on me. I've been doing tons of research and investigating trying to find out what it could be. I managed to pull off my intake manifold as well as my valve covers so I can adjust the pushrods until I got to cylinder 5 and noticed that the one pushrod wasn't losing its play and the rocker on it clicks when I shake it. I'm getting pretty desperate here I'll take any advice I can get. My plan was to just readjust all the pushrods but that one loose rod threw me off and I can't find anything online to fix it. It also doesn't look bent or broken or at least if it is then it wasn't obvious.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Whoohoo2260
Broken Exhaust Valve Retaining Clips
Replies
3
Views
386
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Whoohoo2260
Whoohoo2260
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
0
Views
451
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
FastDriver
Old H/c/i Installation Explanation And Pics
Replies
5
Views
655
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
master_bayshin
Valve Clatter; No Rocker To Pushrod Contact
Replies
38
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
liljoe07
liljoe07
1978Cobra2
Engine Worn Pushrods, Loose Rockers. Little Patience
Replies
19
Views
5K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Top Bottom