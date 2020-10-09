I bought this car with a real bad ticking sound. Then my motor blew on me. I've been doing tons of research and investigating trying to find out what it could be. I managed to pull off my intake manifold as well as my valve covers so I can adjust the pushrods until I got to cylinder 5 and noticed that the one pushrod wasn't losing its play and the rocker on it clicks when I shake it. I'm getting pretty desperate here I'll take any advice I can get. My plan was to just readjust all the pushrods but that one loose rod threw me off and I can't find anything online to fix it. It also doesn't look bent or broken or at least if it is then it wasn't obvious.