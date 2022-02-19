Put a 2.3 into a 5.0 chassis?

Doing this out of necessity... need a car to drive to work Monday.

I have a 1990 GT, originally 5.0/t5. It had a 408w at one point, engine blew, then parked the car... its been sitting 10yrs or more.

I have a 1989 LX, factory 2.3, with a A4LD. The engine is perfect, and runs like a gem. The auto trans is junk, estimated rebuild cost is over $2K.

My 5.4L Navigator has a busted spark plug, so I need something to drive to work.



Current plan is to gut the LX, to get the GT running with a t5.

The GT is a better car all around... subframes, Cobra brakes, massive tires, built limited slip 8.8, 3.27 gears, panhard bar... and still plenty of other junk ready to put on...

Right now, I just need to get it running with the n/a 2.3 engine though.



I will pick up a 2.3 bell housing from a j/y tomorrow.

The stock t5 is in decent shape.

Have a new 8" clutch kit and flywheel coming to the parts store tomorrow afternoon.

I will use the LX/2.3 computer and engine wire harness

Engine mounts will come with the 2.3. Trans mount is on the 5.0 car.

Stock K-member is still in the GT.



My questions...

1. Can I use the stock 5.0 clutch fork and clutch cable?

2. What size pilot bushing am I looking for? ID - 0.672". OD - 0.827"?

3. Tach will be off? This signal comes from the TFI?

4. Will fuel line routing be an issue? Putting a 2.3 fuel rail in a 5.0 car?

5. Any rewiring needed on the 2.3 engine harness, when hooking up to a manual trans?





Is there anything I'm missing? (I'm sure there is something I'm missing, lol)