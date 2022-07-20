Putting a turbo coupe T-5 in 2.3 Lx

Hey guys, Bought an 89 LX 2.3 for my son and I to fix up. Son wanted to change it over to a manual transmission so we went searching but all I could find was a T5 from an 87 Thunderbird T-coupe. I checked then numbers on the tag on the tranny and confirmed this is where it was from. From what I had read it should bolt up to the 2.3L without trouble. However, it appears that the splined output shaft on the T-bird T-5 is larger than the driveline connection on the LX. Does this sound correct? Did the T-bird T5 have a larger output shaft? If so, could I just change the coupler at the u-joint over to the T-bird? I'd appreciate any help you could give. Thanks.
 

