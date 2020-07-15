Putting in cams with scarred bearings- A lost cause?

Hello all, I recently bought my cams and I'm taking apart the top end. When removing the cams I realized there's horrible scarring on the bearings and they are basically unusable. Unfortunately looks like the person who had the car before me didn't take very good care of it and it went without lubrication for who knows how long.

I was looking into a set of Trick Flow heads, but will I be jeapordizing my investment in them if I drop it into this engine that probably has a worn bottom end? I hope to swap these to a 5.4 one day, and it would suck if the wear on the crank assembly has negative affects on the $2k top end.

Will the health of the heads depend on how well i take care of it from this point, or is it a lost cause?
 

Drain your oil and check your filter and bottom of the drain pan. Then you will see whats up. Pull some plugs also to check for oil. All may not be lost
 
Potomus Pete said:
Drain your oil and check your filter and bottom of the drain pan. Then you will see whats up.
Click to expand...
There was metal in the oil when I drained it. Not huge chunks but it had that caramel coating on top if you stirred it. I'm of course going to clean out the oil pan, hopefully without having to take it out of the engine bay. How will I know if it's beyond saving?
 
I would do an oil change with fresh no name conventional oil. Drive it for a few days, and check for metal again. Didnt you pull valve covers for the cam?? Hows the look
 
Potomus Pete said:
I would do an oil change with fresh no name conventional oil. Drive it for a few days, and check for metal again. Didnt you pull valve covers for the cam?? Hows the look
Click to expand...
Yeah, I did. I've changed the oil 2 times since I got it. I've put maybe 60 miles on it total, and in that time I didn't notice anything sounding off.
 
If its smooth at the crank thats real good. When I got my old car I changed the oil three times in a couple months on the hunt for shavings.
 
