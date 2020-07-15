Putting in cams with scarred bearings- A lost cause?

Hello all, I recently bought my cams and I'm taking apart the top end. When removing the cams I realized there's horrible scarring on the bearings and they are basically unusable. Unfortunately looks like the person who had the car before me didn't take very good care of it and it went without lubrication for who knows how long.



I was looking into a set of Trick Flow heads, but will I be jeapordizing my investment in them if I drop it into this engine that probably has a worn bottom end? I hope to swap these to a 5.4 one day, and it would suck if the wear on the crank assembly has negative affects on the $2k top end.



Will the health of the heads depend on how well i take care of it from this point, or is it a lost cause?