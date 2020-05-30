Putting my engine together

This engine will go in my 93 coupe. I am using this intake....Yeah, I know..there are many better intakes etc. but this is a street car only, and I love the GT40 intakes.The lower is a true 1994 Cobra lower for what it's worth..For a cam...Trick Flow Stage 1. Again I know I will probably hear it, but I have run this cam before, and I kinda like it...and here is the catch... I already had this cam....brand new and the cost is climbing on this build so I had to do what I had to do. I can only hide so much money from my wife.My Pimpxs and that tuner dude that hangs around here from time to time will be able to make this car idle and perform...he has done it before with my current engine.I have ARP head studs, and the majority of the fasteners are ARP.Chris