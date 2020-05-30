Putting my engine together

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,863
2,111
174
Mililani, Hawaii
Just got my shortblock back from the machine shop. It's a .030 over 306, forged pistons, stock crank. I had them assemble the rotating assembly and I am putting the rest together. I need to order my heads still, going with the Trick Flow 11R 190 heads, and at some point in the not too distant future an S-Trim will be added.

Unwrapping

OtYjUs.jpg


7oajc5.jpg


GuySCn.jpg


Putting it together

Hq92xM.jpg


NqCjL3.jpg


Chris
 

This engine will go in my 93 coupe. I am using this intake....Yeah, I know..there are many better intakes etc. but this is a street car only, and I love the GT40 intakes.

GDrXVu.jpg


The lower is a true 1994 Cobra lower for what it's worth..

39W30X.jpg


For a cam...Trick Flow Stage 1. Again I know I will probably hear it, but I have run this cam before, and I kinda like it...and here is the catch... I already had this cam....brand new and the cost is climbing on this build so I had to do what I had to do. I can only hide so much money from my wife. :) My Pimpxs and that tuner dude that hangs around here from time to time will be able to make this car idle and perform...he has done it before with my current engine.

I have ARP head studs, and the majority of the fasteners are ARP.

Chris
 
