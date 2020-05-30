Putting my engine together

Mstng93SSP
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Just got my shortblock back from the machine shop. It's a .030 over 306, forged pistons, stock crank. I had them assemble the rotating assembly and I am putting the rest together. I need to order my heads still, going with the Trick Flow 11R 190 heads, and at some point in the not too distant future an S-Trim will be added.
