Hello I am a big mechanical guy but not body. I am looking at the fiberglass widebody kit for the SN95 mustang at Andy's Autosports. The rear quarters I believe bond on to the car but not sure and wanted to ask if anyone has any experience with the kit or doing the bonding process of installing them. The car is currently at 600+ HP at the wheels so I don't want to screw it up and crack the fiberglass and have it full off, because I don't have the best of luck lol. Any help is greatly appreciated in advance thanks.