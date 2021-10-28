Quad shock mounting location

I am building a kit car that uses a ‘90 Mustang rear. As you are aware, that car had a 4 link rear suspension and used horizontal Quad shocks to control wheel hop. I want to keep the Quad shocks but the kit chassis rails are 5” - 6” inboard of the original Fox body attachment points.

So here’s the question, can I move both mounting points for the Quad shock towards the center of the car and still have them work correctly? That would place the Quad shocks about 13” to either side of the car’s centerline and keep them horizontal to the ground. I plan to weld a new mounting point on each axle tube and a matching moun ting points on the undersides of the chassis rails towards the tail lights. Thanks for any help!