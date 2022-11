Looking for books or book with technical stats and tolerances with a focus towards strokers.

I am in the info gathering stage of rebuilding my 302 h.o.I have looked over the books on Am azon and the reviews are always conflicted towards either lack of info or the wrong info. So if you know of or have a book that hits the target I would love to hear about it. Hopefully you can help me narrow down to what I need.