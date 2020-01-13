Quarter Glass Temp Restoration

S

stussy2870

Member
Apr 5, 2019
42
24
18
45
Butler
Has anyone tried to use Plasti-Dip for restoring (temporarily) the rubberized trim around the quarter windows? My thought process was similar to that of when i used it to "cover" my silver crash bar on my Audi's front bumper. Its sprays on and hardens to a similar "rubberized" coating. Thought that i could properly mask off the window/door and roof and use plasti-dip to renew the rubber molding. You can spray on multiple layers and build a pretty thick application..


Has anyone tried/done this??
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Habu135 What's it Worth? LX Rear Quarter Glass What is it Worth?!?!? 0
tannerc91gt Quarter Glass Made Of Gold? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
95Vert383AOD SN95 Convertible Down. Quarter Glass Up. Why? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
R SOLD 87-93 Coupe, Notchback, Notch, Sedan Quarter Glass Interior Exterior Parts 1
Stever89 "New" rear quarter glass for the coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
What's it Worth? LX Rear Quarter Glass
Quarter Glass Made Of Gold?
SN95 Convertible Down. Quarter Glass Up. Why?
SOLD 87-93 Coupe, Notchback, Notch, Sedan Quarter Glass
"New" rear quarter glass for the coupe
Top Bottom