Quarter Glass Temp Restoration

Has anyone tried to use Plasti-Dip for restoring (temporarily) the rubberized trim around the quarter windows? My thought process was similar to that of when i used it to "cover" my silver crash bar on my Audi's front bumper. Its sprays on and hardens to a similar "rubberized" coating. Thought that i could properly mask off the window/door and roof and use plasti-dip to renew the rubber molding. You can spray on multiple layers and build a pretty thick application..





Has anyone tried/done this??