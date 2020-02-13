Quarter Panel patch panels

Hey Guys, Im new here. Really, kinda new to forums in general.

I just picked up a beautiful 2004 GT with only 38k miles on the clock.

The car is perfect save for some rust on the right side quarter panel.

I cannot seem to find a place that will sell a patch panel for this body work. Does anyone have any leads before I go junkyard hunting?

I DID find some OEM sheetmetal for it, but they want almost $1300 for it, so Im looking at my options elsewhere first.

Thanks!
 

