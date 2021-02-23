Quarter window factory tint problems

Not sure if it’s factory tint or paint, etc, so excuse me if I’m using the wrong terminology to explain the issue. Lol

My drivers side quarter window “factory tint” is bubbled. Bought the car like that so can’t advise when this occurred. The entire solid black area where the “mustang” logo is written is deformed. Instead of being solid black as it’s suppose to be its bubbled (best I can describe it). Has anyone ever seen this and knows of any fixes? Worse senerio I will find a replacement window but of course I’d like to try and fix it if possible. I’m not sure the back of the window is even accessible once it’s out to try and fix it? Any ideas?