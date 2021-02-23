Quarter window factory tint problems

Feb 20, 2021
Not sure if it’s factory tint or paint, etc, so excuse me if I’m using the wrong terminology to explain the issue. Lol
My drivers side quarter window “factory tint” is bubbled. Bought the car like that so can’t advise when this occurred. The entire solid black area where the “mustang” logo is written is deformed. Instead of being solid black as it’s suppose to be its bubbled (best I can describe it). Has anyone ever seen this and knows of any fixes? Worse senerio I will find a replacement window but of course I’d like to try and fix it if possible. I’m not sure the back of the window is even accessible once it’s out to try and fix it? Any ideas?
 

It's not tint. It’s formed around the window. Looks like it’s delamination

here’s the backside. You’ll need a new window

Ok as I suspected. New window.
I was hoping it could be pulled and re-tinted or even sprayed jet black or something like that.
ok well the hunt will be on for a used OEM window replacement. My OCD is not going to let me leave it alone. Lol
Thanks for the info guys and the pictures!
 
That may be part of the fix when Fox Resto does the quarter window restoration. It's worth a call to them. Easily fixable either way.
 
